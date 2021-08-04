Man arrested, drugs seized by police surveilling Yew Street on North Shore

Photo: RCMP These items — alleged to be drugs, packaging and ammunition — were seized by police in North Kamloops on Wednesday.

A man was arrested and drugs were seized by police Wednesday conducting surveillance in response to concerns about crime in North Kamloops, Mounties say.

Police were in the Yew Street area on Wednesday afternoon gathering evidence when they spotted a drug deal taking place, according to RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn.

A 30-year-old Kamloops man, who is known to police, was arrested. Evelyn said Mounties seized drugs, baggies and bullets. The man was released on a promise to appear in court.

“Today’s arrest was part of our ongoing efforts to suppress street-level crime in pockets of the community where residents have voiced their concerns about what they’re experiencing,” RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said in a statement.

Evelyn said Mounties will recommend drug-trafficking charges against the man arrested.

Anyone with information can call police. The investigation is ongoing.