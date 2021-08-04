Police in Kamloops seek man wanted on warrant

Photo: RCMP Kyle Deline

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a wanted 30-year-old man.

Kyle Deline was arrested by Kamloops RCMP on a warrant related to a robbery investigation from April, police said.

Deline was held for court, then was released with a scheduled court date for last Thursday. When he missed his appearance, another warrant was issued.

Deline, 30, is a white man described as standing five-foot-five and weighing 161 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and various tattoos including one beside his left eye.

Police are asking anyone who sees Deline in the city to contact RCMP at 250-828-3000.