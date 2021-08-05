COVID-19 case counts in Kamloops keep steady following big spike last week

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control This map of local health areas shows how many new COVID-19 cases were recorded between July 25 and July 31.

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in the Kamloops region last week dipped very slightly and remains on par with levels seen locally earlier this year.

According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 26 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kamloops local health area between July 25 and July 31, the most recent period for which there is data.

That number is down slightly from 29 the previous week, but still significantly higher than cases recorded throughout June and most of July.

Twenty-six cases in a week puts the city in line with where things were in mid-May, when the local health area averaged 27 cases per week.

Over the last six weeks, the Kamloops region has averaged 14.5 new cases per week.

Between May 30 and July 17, the region averaged less than 10 new cases per week.

COVID-19 case counts in Kamloops peaked early this year, when the region averaged 120 new cases per week over a six-week period between Jan. 17 and Feb. 27.

The Kelowna area, which has been declared an outbreak of COVID-19 by health officials, recorded 450 new cases between July 25 and July 31 — the most recorded in any week in the Central Okanagan since the B.C. CDC began making local health area numbers public late last year.

The number in the Central Okanagan was up from 153 new cases the previous week.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Logan Lake, Chase, Savona and Barriere.