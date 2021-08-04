Sandman Centre space renamed Norkam Mechanical Group Lounge in new sponsorship agreement

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The Sandman Centre’s Valley First Lounge is getting a new name, the result of a recent sponsorship agreement between the Kamloops Blazers and Norkam Mechanical Group.

For the next three years, the lounge will be known as the Norkam Mechanical Group Lounge, according to the City of Kamloops.

Wes Reusse, owner of Norkam Mechanical Group, said in a statement that as a hockey player and a hockey fan in Kamloops since the late 1980’s, being involved with the Blazers franchise is “an amazing opportunity.”

“Any time you have a chance to be involved with such a staple in our community it’s a no brainer. We hope to continue to add to our support of the Kamloops Blazers and our community for many years to come,” Reusse said.

The lounge is used throughout the year during Kamloops Blazers games, concerts, special events and other gatherings.

Due to COVID-19, use of the lounge has been set aside for city council, council committee and Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board of Directors meetings.

Stacy Keen, account executive with the Kamloops Blazers, said the team is happy to welcome Norkam Mechanical Group as the title sponsor of the lounge.

“We look forward to helping Wes and Norkam Mechanical Group build their brand through this partnership,” Keen said.