Woman who set fire to North Kamloops apartment must remain under conditions, court rules

Photo: Glacier Media Kamloops Fire Rescue crews douse an apartment fire at 111 Knox St. on the North Shore on May 30, 2011.

A mentally ill woman who set her North Kamloops apartment on fire a decade ago is not yet ready to be unsupervised in the community, B.C.’s top court has ruled.

Melody Joy Baum was arrested and charged following a May 30, 2011, fire at her Knox Street apartment. The blaze caused each of the 35 units in her building to be evacuated.

Now 62, Baum was certified under the Mental Health Act at the time of the fire, but had been free in the community on extended leave.

After her arrest, Baum told police she’d set the fire because she was mad at Mounties for forcing her to take medications. She also levelled accusations at her doctors, her boyfriend and her landlord.

The 2011 fire was not Baum’s first brush with alleged fire-starting. In 1999, court heard, her landlord at the time found burned tissues in the yard and accused her of attempting to set fire to her home. In 2005, police investigated a fire in a motel room in which Baum was living.

And in February of 2011, court heard, a couple of months before the Knox Street fire, Baum is alleged to have threatened to burn down her family’s home.

Baum, who was diagnosed schizophrenic as a teenager, was found not criminally responsible for the arson by way of a mental disorder. The finding, also known as NCRMD, meant she was turned over to the B.C. Review Board.

Baum remained in the board’s custody for years, released only briefly in 2014 before being granted a discharge in June of 2017. The discharge allowed her to live in the community under monitoring by the board, and required she attend treatment or counselling as directed.

The board has chosen to keep Baum’s discharge conditions in place each year since then, as recently as last November.

The NCRMD finding is the only entry on Baum’s criminal record.

Earlier this year, Baum appealed the Nov. 4, 2020, decision of the board to extend the conditions. She argued the decision was unreasonable and asked for an absolute discharge — something typically afforded NCRMD offenders when it is deemed they are no longer a risk of serious harm.

A three-judge B.C. Court of Appeal panel this week dismissed Baum’s appeal, requiring she remain under the B.C. Review Board’s conditions.

The judges described the board’s reasoning as “acceptable and defensible.”

“The outcome is reasonable and clearly supported by the evidence,” B.C. Court of Appeal Justice Richard Goepel wrote in his decision, dated Tuesday.

“The board’s reasons adequately explain why they concluded Ms. Baum presented a real and foreseeable risk of serious harm, linking the evidence before it to the significant threat. The board’s reasons are coherent, demonstrate rational analysis and are justified in relation to the facts and the law.”

Baum's discharge conditions will remain in place.