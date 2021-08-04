Man arrested after reports of person with axe yelling at people downtown

Photo: Contributed Police surround a parking lot at Landsdowne Street and Second Avenue on Tuesday, about 2 p.m.

A man has been arrested by police after reports of someone walking downtown with an axe and yelling at people.

According to Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, police were called to the area of Victoria Street and Third Avenue around 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A witness submitted a photo to Castanet Kamloops showing a number of police cars congregating around a parking lot at Landsdowne Street and Second Avenue around the same time.

Evelyn confirmed police have arrested one man. She said the investigation is ongoing.