Browns Socialhouse closes Kamloops location due to 'COVID-19 concerns;' no word on reopening

Photo: Sydney Chisholm This letter is hanging on the door of Browns Socialhouse indicating it is closed due to concerns over COVID-19.

A popular Kamloops restaurant is closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Browns Socialhouse on Summit Drive announced the move in a post on social media.

“Due to COVID-19 concerns, and in the best interests of our guest and staff health and safety, we have made the very difficult decision to temporarily close,” the restaurant’s management said in a post on Facebook.

It’s not clear when the restaurant might reopen.

“We are working closely with the Interior Health Authority and will update you when we will be reopening,” the post said.

“These are extremely difficult and unprecedented times, but we stand strong and are determined to be a thriving business in the Kamloops and surrounding region community.”

Browns opened in its Sahali location in 2016.