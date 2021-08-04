TNRD rescinds some evacuation orders in Deadman area as crews work to build guard around Sparks

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Fire burns within a guard at the Sparks Lake wildfire on July 27.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for some residents near the massive Sparks Lake wildfire, on which crews have made significant progress in recent days.

The orders lifted Wednesday were for 20 properties in the Deadman Valley. According to the TNRD, the order has been rescinded for properties from 3653 to 5265 Deadman-Vidette Road, and one property at 6385 Deadman-Cache Creek Rd.

The properties are still on alert, and the TNRD said residents should be prepared to leave their homes again if it is deemed necessary.

The TNRD said residents returning home should be aware that the area is still an active wildfire area where crews and equipment are working.

“There is a risk from danger trees and falling trees at any time along any road, even though the areas are regularly assessed for these hazards,” the TNRD said.

“Roads may be closed and access denied when equipment or crews are working in the area.”

There are 60 properties in the area that remain on evacuation order.

Maps of areas on evacuation alert and evacuation order can be found on the TNRD website.

The Sparks Lake wildfire is about 68,511 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning from 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake up to the Young Lake area, where the blaze has merged with the Young Lake wildfire.

Fire information officer Luke Robinson said there hasn’t been any significant fire movement on Sparks, and rain towards the end of the weekend provided crews with the opportunity to move forward quickly with work on guards to the north of the fire.

“We’ve been able to use some of these Young Lake resources now that the fires have merged, and the guards in that area have been looking very strong,” Robinson said.

“We’ve had equipment up there going hammer and tongs to build some decent sized guards.”

He said they have been able to link guards up with existing roads which expedited the process.

Robinson said there is still a small amount of guard still yet to be constructed towards the east of the wildfire, but the fire activity in that area has been “quite benign.”

“We’ve got other guards further out," Robinson said.

"If it does take a little run, they will hopefully hold it.”

Robinson said there are 82 firefighters out on the Sparks Lake fire today, along with 26 pieces of heavy equipment.

There are several helicopters working on the fire, but Robinson said some have been diverted Wednesday to work on the Tremont Creek wildfire, as resources are being shared between these areas.