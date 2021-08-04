Kamloops woman wins half-million prize playing online lottery: BCLC

Photo: BCLC Tricia Jerome

A Kamloops woman has won over half a million dollars on PlayNow.com — and she says she’s going to use her winnings, to stay cool for the rest of the summer.

Tricia Jerome was playing the online Golden Goddess MegaJackpots, when she had found out she won the $525,670.28 prize.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know that I won. It came up with a black screen saying I had won the secondary jackpot, but I was asking myself, ‘What did I win?’ and I didn’t understand what was going on,” Jerome said, explaining the confusion around her winning notice.

To make sure it was the real deal, she called the BCLC’s customer support line to confirm she had really won the large sum. Even then, she said, the news didn’t sink in.

“I have been spaced out all week, and I still don’t believe it. But at least now I can stop cleaning. ... I’ve been cleaning all week just to keep myself busy because I still couldn’t believe,” she said.

Jerome said the first thing she wants to buy with her newfound funds is a new fridge.

“Mama wants a new fridge with an ice maker,” she said.

“I feel like a fridge with an ice maker is perfect for this weather. I’ve been pulling out my ice trays and it’s too much space and a hassle.”

But aside from keeping her drinks cold, Jerome also said she plans to buy a new washer and dryer, and hopefully a summer vacation to escape the smoke.