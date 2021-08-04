Tremont fire moves southeast into Tunkwa provincial park, nearing Tunkwa Lake

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Spot ignitions at the Tremont Creek wildfire on July 21.

The Tremont Creek wildfire, burning between Ashcroft and Logan Lake, was active on Tuesday night, taking a run southeast towards Tunkwa Lake.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Luke Robinson said the fire is now about 1.5 kilometres from the westernmost point of Tunkwa Lake, and 14 kilometres northwest of Logan Lake, having moved about a kilometre closer to the community overnight.

“We did have some fire activity pick up yesterday in Tunkwa provincial park. There was basically a significant area of unburned wildland fuels in that park that has extremely high fuel loading that it got into,” Robinson said.

“The weather yesterday, the clear blue skies and a very slight southeasterly breeze, it just got a bit of momentum behind it and it just took a little run.”

Robinson said fire activity prevented crews from constructing a guard closer to the current fire perimeter, but he said crews do have guards in place — which are still holding.

“We do have machine guards outside of the current fire perimeter, so it’s still within the guarded areas at this time,” he said.

Crews conducted hand ignitions on the southwest of the fire in the Glossy Mountain area, which Robinson said was very successful.

Weather conditions are predicted to be similar throughout Wednesday, so Robinson said crews are hoping to get a good level of containment, dealing with fuels between guards and the current fire front, if possible.

Robinson said the BC Wildfire Service has approximately 70 firefighters on the ground at the Tremont Creek fire, with the “vast majority” working on the eastern side, working with 33 pieces of machinery.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Tremont Creek wildfire is an estimated 27,624 hectares in size.