Mounties urging safety with busy weekend expected in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Kristen Holliday Hot Nite in the City runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Police are warning Kamloops residents to take extra precautions this weekend with a popular summer event slated to make its long-awaited return.

On Saturday, Hot Nite in the City is expected to attract numerous visitors to the area. Police said now is a good time to remind everyone to be safe.

“We encourage everyone to enjoy Hot Nite in the City, however, as this is one of the first big events since COVID restrictions eased," said RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier of the Kamloops RCMP crime prevention unit.

"We would like to remind those attending to be responsible and considerate of other people in attendance and of the community.”

Saturday's event runs 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is expected to feature approximately 300 display vehicles.

Victoria Street will be closed between First and Sixth avenues. Drivers looking to access Lansdowne Street from the south will have to do so on Sixth Avenue.

Residents are being asked to remember the rules of the road, and general safety tips.

“Anytime you’re out in the community, it’s always a good idea to travel with a friend and use the buddy system if you can,” Napier said.

“It never hurts to have a friend looking out for you, especially if you get lost or need help.”

Other general safety tips provided by RCMP include being alert of your surroundings, planning your route to avoid isolated areas and trusting your instincts.

Mounties will be present with traffic safety enforcement during the event.