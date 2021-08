Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 5:45 a.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene west of Chase on the Trans-Canada Highway was cleared as of about 1 a.m.

ORIGINAL: 11:55 p.m.

The westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway are closed east of Kamloops late Tuesday due to a crash.

Emergency crews are at the scene of a collision about five kilometres west of Chase.

Westbound lanes are closed and an assessment is in progress.

No detour is available. DriveBC said another update is expected at about 1 a.m.