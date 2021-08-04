Popular Kekuli Cafe slated to open its first location in Kamloops

Kekuli Cafe, an Indigenous owned and operated franchise, will be opening up its third restaurant location — and first in Kamloops — this fall.

Sharon Bond, owner of the original West Kelowna store and CEO of Kekuli Cafe Properties Inc., had six words for Kamloops residents.

“Don’t panic Kamloops, you’re getting bannock,” Bond said.

The cafe, which specializes in menu items made with freshly made bannock, will open on Columbia Street, right across from Royal Inland Hospital.

Bond said Kamloops is close to her heart, and she thought it would be a “perfect spot” for the third franchise, having previously opened a second location in Merritt in 2014.

“People have a place to stop on that route, to all the hubs in the Interior, in the Okanagan, and on the way to Vancouver,” Bond said, adding she’s also noticed a demand for the cafe’s food from Kamloops residents.

“In West Kelowna, we get so many people from Kamloops, and in the Merritt store, because it’s on the way to Vancouver. So it’s really nice to have that third central location,” she said.

Eli Mack, owner of Kekuli Cafe in Merritt, will also own and operate the new Kamloops location.

Mack said he has worked at Kekuli for seven years, first hired by Sharon at the Merritt store, working his way up to becoming the manager.

The 25-year-old said he took over ownership of the Merritt franchise when he was 22.

Mack said from a young age, he knew he wanted to be involved in youth advocacy, work with the public, and be his own boss.

When he started working at Kekuli, Mack — who is also vice president for the BC Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres — said his goals “all kind of intertwined.”

He said he wasn’t sure about taking on franchise ownership at first, but with support from Bond, he decided to embrace the role.

“I have an entire generation following me right now. I need to show them that, yes we are capable, and we can accomplish anything we want,” Mack said.

He said he is most looking forward to opening the doors to the Kamloops location and getting to know the community.

Mack said he is also proud that he will be providing employment and benefits for about 30 employees in Merritt and Kamloops.

“That is probably the most rewarding thing,” he said.

Bond said Kamloops residents can expect a warm welcome and authentic Indigenous flavours.

She said they have venison, wild salmon and Saskatoon berries on the menu, and the bannock is handmade and baked, fried or grilled every day.

The cafe offers menu items for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as several flavours of bannock to choose from.

“We have amazing breakfast sandwiches. …We also have tacos made with the bannock as well. Ours is a little different, we put a twist on our tacos because we don't want to be like every other taco out there. That's, you know, Indigenous-style, powwow-style tacos,” Bond said.

“Then [for] dinner we do venison and wild salmon.”

While there is still some work to be done to get the location up and running, Bond said they are hoping to open the doors to the Kamloops store in October or November.