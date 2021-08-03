There were 33 reported thefts from vehicles and three bike thefts reported from July 19 to 25, according to Kamloops RCMP

Police say there were 33 reported thefts from vehicles reported from July 19 to 25 — an increase of seven from the previous week — while the number of bike thefts fell.

Statistics from Kamloops RCMP show eight of the thefts from cars reported during that week happened on the North Shore.

Eight thefts from motor vehicles occurred downtown, with five of those thefts happening while vehicles were parked near Seymour Street.

Six thefts from cars were reported in Sahali, while two such thefts were reported in Valleyview.

According to RCMP statistics, three bicycles were reported stolen from Kamloops neighbourhoods during the week of July 19 to 25, nine less than the previous week.

One bike was reported stolen from Valleyview, and one was taken from Brocklehurst.

The third bike was reported stolen from the North Shore, in an area near Royal Avenue.