Mystery wildfire crews spot smoke, jump into action fighting house fire

Photo: Tim Petruk An unknown wildland firefighting crew and Kamloops Fire Rescue firefighters at the scene of a house fire on July 30 on Salish Road on the Tk'emlups reserve.

A team of firefighters are being hailed as heroes for spotting smoke and heading to battle a house fire last weekend on the Tk’emlups reserve — but no one seems to know who they were.

Emergency crews were called to a home in the 1200-block of Salish Road, near the Halston Connector, just before 6 p.m. on Friday for a report of a house fire.

When Kamloops Fire Rescue crews arrived, they found a team of wildland firefighters on scene fighting the fire.

Police were also at the scene.

“According to the report, a Kamloops wildfire crew was in the area, saw the smoke, attended and provided assistance in controlling the fire,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn told Castanet.

Castanet Kamloops asked the BC Wildfire Service for comment. A fire information officer said the agency has no record of any of its crews helping out with the Salish Road blaze.

Calls to multiple Tk’emlups te Secwepemc officials have turned up similar replies. Band representatives said they don’t know who the firefighters were.

Castanet has left a number of messages for Kamloops Fire Rescue in recent days seeking information about the incident, none of which have been returned.

Do you know who the firefighters were? Email [email protected]