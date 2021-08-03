Two drivers injured in highway crash Monday that led to semi truck fire

Photo: Bentley Yamaura Kamloops Fire Rescue responded Tuesday evening to a semi truck that caught fire after colliding with another truck.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a collision between two transport trucks on Monday evening caused one semi to catch fire.

According to a statement from Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn, police received a report of the accident involving two semi trucks travelling westbound on Highway 1.

The crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Monday near the Copperhead Drive exit.

Evelyn said one truck caught fire after it rear-ended another. Witnesses told Castanet they heard explosions coming from the area as the semi burned.

According to Evelyn, Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were on scene tending to the fire when police arrived. Both truck drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed briefly, then partially reopened while police collected evidence and the scene was cleaned up.

Evelyn said an investigation is ongoing. Police are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the collision to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment.