Online fundraiser for Sri Lankan TRU student who drowned in lake near Salmon Arm

Photo: GoFundMe Anuradha Kudagoda, an international student from Sri Lanka, drowned in White Lake, north of Salmon Arm, on July 28.

An online fundraiser has been set up for a Thompson Rivers University student who drowned last week while swimming in a lake east of Kamloops.

Anuradha Kudagoda, an international student from Sri Lanka, drowned in White Lake, north of Salmon Arm, on July 28.

Police said the deceased was with a group of non-swimmers when he began to panic and drowned in the water while attempting to swim to a raft.

A GoFundMe was started to raise money to cover expenses associated with his death. In four days, the fundraiser had garnered nearly $14,000 as of Tuesday evening — well above its $10,000 goal.