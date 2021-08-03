Some evacuation alerts lifted near Flat Lake wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

Firefighters are making progress securing guards around the Flat Lake wildfire and the Cariboo Regional District has partially lifted two evacuation alerts.

One is for the Green Lake area, the other for the Sheridan-Horse Lake Area.

However, the CRD says an evacuation order or alert might have to be re-issued, so residents should still be prepared to leave, and advises that local governments might not have time to go door-to-door.

The Flat Lake fire is listed at 53,211 hectares but remains out of control.

Over the past few days, crews and heavy equipment have completed a guard on the northeast excursion and identified a new containment line on the northwest excursion.

Planned ignitions for the Meadow Lake Road, Dog Creek Road and Gustafson East Forest Service Road areas were delayed because of poor visibility but could go ahead later this week if conditions improve.

The BC Wildfire Service said cooler temperatures and precipitation were helpful in dampening fire activity throughout the afternoon yesterday.

Rainfall wasn’t enough to make a lasting impact on the fire, and activity could pick up with warmer and drier weather in the forecast.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District also lifted an evacuation alert related to the fire in the Green Lake area on Monday.