50-year-old cactus blooming early, possibly due to wildfire smoke

The smoke over Kamloops has made it more difficult to breathe, but for some cacti originating from Tranquille, the haze has brought about an early bloom.

A cactus growing today in Bachelor Heights can trace its roots back to Tranquille in the 1960s. During that decade, Tranquille school employee Norma Maio took home and planted a piece of cactus she found on the grounds.

Maio now calls that the "Mother Plant." More than 50 years later, it continues to grow in Bachelor.

The once tiny piece is now several massive plants potted and being taken care of by Orpha Logan — Maio’s daughter in law.

According to Logan, despite being planted in the 1960s, the cactus didn’t bloom until the fall of 1982, and after that it only bloomed every five years — that was until a few years ago.

“My father was always a really big fan of the blooming. And they'd only bloom every couple of years. And then after he passed away, they bloomed every year since,” Sydney Maio, Logan’s daughter said.

Logan said the cacti typically don’t start to bloom until October, but this year's smoky skies seem to have confused the plant.

“They think winter's coming because it's so smoky. I think it must have something to do with the light,” she said, noting a similar thing happened during the smoky summer of 2017.

“They have beautiful, beautiful blooms that go in about 24 hours, then they drop off."

The plants stay outside in the Kamloops heat from early May to late September. Then Logan and her family move them into their heated garage for the winter. The last few years, Logan said, they have had to use dollies to move them because they had become so big and heavy.

Maio, the original owner of the cactus, is now 88 years old. She couldn’t take the large mother plant with her when she moved recently into a new home, but she did take a small cutting with her in a pot.

“She's babying it in her apartment now,” Logan said.