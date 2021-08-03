MovieMart purchased by Kamloops Film Society; collection of 25,000 movies to be transferred to Paramount Theatre

Photo: Kristen Holliday

After operating in Kamloops for nearly 40 years, video rental business MovieMart has been purchased by the Kamloops Film Society.

In a statement, the society said it bought the business from original owner Denis Walsh, who, over the decades, assembled a collection of niche titles, new releases and old favourites.

KFS said it intends to keep Walsh’s collection of films together and available for rental out of a space in the Paramount Theatre.

Dusan Magdolen, the executive director for KFS, said taking over MovieMart's video collection is an extension of their commitment to provide hand-picked, diverse, high-quality films to the region.

“Though we are coming through a very difficult financial period, and aren’t sure what our future will hold, we realize that diversification and evolution are the keys to our continued success,” Magdolen said.

“Taking on this new adventure was an obvious move and we couldn’t be happier about the potential benefits.”

Walsh told Castanet Kamloops he was looking to sell his video inventory, totalling about 25,000 movies, but was keen to make sure it stayed together.

He said he approached KFS, as well as the library, about taking the movies, and talked through a deal with Magdolen.

"We just worked it out, so I'm happy, they're happy," he said.

"The collection stays in tact, and they are going to make an attempt at restoring a video store in Kamloops."

Walsh said in a statement he has mixed feelings about closing his store after 40 years in business, but he is overall “extremely happy” the Kamloops Film Society purchased the collection.

"It is wonderful the KFS will be keeping this unique and diverse video library intact, allowing Kamloops movie fans the opportunity to still have access to these fine films,” Walsh said.

KFS said they will be moving the collection over to the theatre in the coming weeks, working to organize a layout, hire staff and prepare to re-open for rentals in September.

KFS is also accepting donations of films in all formats from community members, as well as working VHS, DVD and Blu-Ray players that will be rented or sold out of the new shop.