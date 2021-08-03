Coquihalla Highway now clear after accident north of Merritt caused heavy delays

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE: 5:32 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway north of Merritt has been cleared of an earlier accident, according to DriveBC.

The collision happened three kilometres from Merritt in the northbound lanes, at about 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE: 3:57 p.m.

An air ambulance is en route to a collision on the Coquihalla Highway north of Merritt and drivers are being told to use a detour.

According to DriveBC, emergency crews are on scene in the northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway about three kilometres north of Merritt.

“Please drive carefully and expect heavy delays,” DriveBC said in a tweet.

“Alternate route via Highway 5A. Estimated opening time unavailable.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Do you have photos or video of the collision? Email [email protected]

ORIGINAL STORY: 3:50 p.m.

Drivers on the Coquihalla are being urged to expect delays following an incident on Tuesday just north of Merritt.

Just after 3:30 p.m., DriveBC said an assessment of the situation is in progress. The incident is believed to be about three kilometres north of Merritt in the northbound lanes.

“Emergency crews on scene, lane closures in effect, please drive carefully and expect heavy delays,” the agency said in a tweet.

Do you have a picture of the crash? Email [email protected]