TNRD rescinds all alerts for communities in Sun Peaks area

Photo: TNRD This TNRD map shows all of the evacuation orders and alerts in the Sun Peaks area have been rescinded.

Residents in the Sun Peaks area have been given the all clear three weeks after a fast-moving wildfire prompted a number of evacuation alerts and orders.

On Tuesday, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District rescinded all remaining evacuation alerts in the Sun Peaks area.

On Sunday, BC Wildfire Service officials said the Embleton Mountain fire was now being held — meaning it was no longer considered to be burning out of control.

The blaze was sparked in early July just west of Sun Peaks, near Whitecroft. On July 11, Whitecroft was placed on evacuation order and a number of nearby communities, including Sun Peaks, were eventually placed on alert.

The Embleton Mountain fire scorched an estimated 990 hectares of land — about 10 square kilometres.