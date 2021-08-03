BC Wildfire Service dealing with small blaze Tuesday on Edith Lake Road

Photo: Contributed

Firefighters are working on a small fire that started Tuesday in Knutsford.

Six crew members from the BC Wildfire Service responded to the Humphrey Creek fire, which is now considered under control.

The fire is listed at less than one hectare in size and is suspected to be human caused, though that is still under investigation.

According to officials, crews got a quick jump on the blaze.

“It was just a very quick spot fire that they actioned quickly,” fire information officer Aydan Coray told Castanet Kamloops.