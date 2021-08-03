178152
176290
Kamloops  

BC Wildfire Service dealing with small blaze Tuesday on Edith Lake Road

New spot fire in Knutsford

- | Story: 341848

Firefighters are working on a small fire that started Tuesday in Knutsford.

Six crew members from the BC Wildfire Service responded to the Humphrey Creek fire, which is now considered under control.

The fire is listed at less than one hectare in size and is suspected to be human caused, though that is still under investigation.

According to officials, crews got a quick jump on the blaze.

“It was just a very quick spot fire that they actioned quickly,” fire information officer Aydan Coray told Castanet Kamloops.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News

178061