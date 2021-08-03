Massive Sparks Lake blaze approaching 70,000 hectares after merging with Young Lake fire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This map shows the approximate perimeter of the Sparks Lake fire, according to the latest mapping from the BC Wildfire Service. The fire is now considered to have merged with the Young Lake fire, which can be seen to the north. The tip of Kamloops Lake can be seen on the bottom of the map.

The largest wildfire burning in the province is quite a bit bigger — nearly 700 square kilometres, according to estimates — now that it has merged with another blaze burning nearby.

The massive Sparks Lake fire is burning northwest of Kamloops. Its southeast perimeter is about 24 kilometres from city limits at Tranquille, according to the most recent mapping from the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire information officer Luke Robinson said the Sparks Lake fire has now merged with the Young Lake blaze, creating a massive wildfire an estimated 68,511 hectares in size.

Robinson said there has been little movement on the Sparks Lake blaze itself in recent days, despite the two fires merging.

Crews are believed to be focusing their efforts on machine guards in the north and northeast, as well as the western flank of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes known.