Robbery in downtown Kamloops leads to vehicle fire in Riverside Park, three arrests: police

Photo: Tim Petruk These police vehicles had driven through the spray park and were stopped near the washrooms in Riverside Park at about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.

Three people are in custody following an alleged downtown robbery on Tuesday morning that ended in flames in Riverside Park.

Police were called to a business in the 1300-block of Battle Street at about 10:45 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties responding to the call were told the suspected getaway vehicle had been involved in multiple collisions fleeing the scene.

“Shortly after police located the suspect vehicle in Riverside Park on fire,” Evelyn said.

Three people have been arrested, she said, noting the investigation is ongoing.

Evelyn said Mounties will remain on scene in Riverside Park for some time. She said more information might be made public later in the day on Tuesday.

Did you see what happened? Email photos or video to [email protected]

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:16 a.m.

There is a heavy police presence in Riverside Park on Tuesday morning, where a chase is believed to have seen Mounties drive through a splash park.

More than a half-dozen RCMP vehicles, some marked and some not, could be seen in the park at about 11 a.m. At least two police vehicles had driven through the Riverside Park splash park and stopped near the washrooms.

A witness in the park told Castanet Kamloops he saw police chasing a vehicle at high speeds the wrong way down the First Avenue hill.

Castanet is awaiting a call back from the RCMP.

This story will be updated when more information is known.

Did you see what happened? Send photos or video to [email protected]