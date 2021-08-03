Wildfire officials say recent rain helped crews battling Tremont Creek fire

Photo: Contributed Tremont Creek fire is now estimated at 27,624 hectares in size

Recent rain has bolstered firefighting efforts for crews working on the massive Tremont Creek wildfire burning near Ashcroft.

The fire, still deemed out of control by the BC Wildfire Service, is now estimated at 27,624 hectares in size.

According to the most recent mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, the fire's perimeter is about eight kilometres west of Savona and about 15 kilometres northwest of Logan Lake. Both communities are on evacuation alert.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Luke Robinson said the recent rain has been helpful in limiting the fire's behaviour.

“Tremont was slowed down by the rain,” Robinson said. “We had more than everyone was expecting, which was good.”

Robinson said after the blaze progressed east and northeast though the weekend, crews are now focusing on establishing guards.

“We're focusing machine guarding efforts in the East near the Tunkwa Provincial Park having to go through there to protect as much as we can,” Robinson said.

On Tuesday, the fire behaviour has remained moderate, Robinson said, and crews are facing clearer visiblility.

Robinson said on Tuesday crews would be conducting planned hand and aerial ignitions to bring the fire down to the existing guard while construction and reinforcement of guards along the east and northeastern flanks will continue.