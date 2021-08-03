Residents in Spence Bridge to return home; TNRD downgrades evacuation order to alert

Photo: BC Wildfire Service This map shows the perimeter of the Lytton Creek wildfire as of Monday.

Residents of Spences Bridge will be allowed to return home.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is downgrading its evacuation order for the community to an evacuation alert.

The order had been in place since the morning of July 22, when the deadly Lytton Creek fire was bearing down on the community.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the TNRD downgraded the order to an alert.

“These properties will remain on alert,” the district said in making the move.

“An evacuation order may need to be reissued. However, if that is deemed necessary, the evacuation order process will recommence.”

The Lytton Creek fire is an estimated 51,210 hectares in size — more than 510 square kilometres. The fire’s perimeter stretches from Shackan to Spences Bridge along Highway 8 and southwest to Lytton.

The fire was sparked on June 30 and it tore through the Village of Lytton a short time later. Two people were killed.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the blaze, including whether a train was involved.

Last week, the TNRD told Castanet no structures had been lost in Spences Bridge to the Lytton Creek fire.