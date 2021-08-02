No word yet on injuries after truck fire on Trans-Canada Highway in Dufferin

Photo: Bentley Yamaura Kamloops Fire Rescue crews extinguished a large fire Monday evening in a semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Kamloops. UPDATE: 7:01 p.m. One lane of westbound traffic is now open on the Trans-Canada Highway in Dufferin following a vehicle fire on Monday evening. Drivers are being told by DriveBC to expect delays in the area. UPDATE: 6:39 p.m.

Traffic has once again been stopped by police westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway following a truck fire Monday evening near Copperhead Drive.

According to DriveBC, drivers in the area should expect delays.

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.

Photo: Bentley Yamaura This semi truck was fully engulfed in flames on the Trans-Canada Highway near Copperhead Drive in Kamloops at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

UPDATE: 6:27 p.m.

One lane of traffic is getting through westbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Dufferin where a semi truck was fully ablaze on Monday evening.

As of 6:25 p.m., a Castanet Kamloops reporter at the scene said one lane is moving westbound. Traffic had been stopped for about 45 minutes due to the fire.

UPDATE: 6:27 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:14 p.m.

A burning semi truck is slowing traffic on the Trans-Canada highway in Kamloops near Dufferin.

The truck fire was reported at about 5:45 p.m. on Monday in the westbound lanes of the highway near Copperhead Drive.

Police and firefighters are on scene. There is no word yet on any injuries.

Castanet Kamloops has a reporter at the scene. Some traffic appears to be getting through eastbound, but no vehicles are moving westbound as of 6:15 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: 6:14 p.m.