Evacuation alert lifted by TNRD for south side of Green Lake

Photo: Contributed

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has rescinded an evacuation alert in Electoral Area “E” (Bonaparte Plateau) in the vicinity of South Green Lake.

This alert was put in place on July 14 due to the Flat Lake wildfire for 650 properties listed here.

The fire located 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile and west of Flat Lake is still classified as out of control, currently estimated at 52,801.0 hectares in size.

"A storm cell is passing over the region bringing erratic down gust winds that are expected to heighten fire activity and fire behaviour again today. It is also expected to bring more lightning and accompanying precipitation is anticipated to be minimal," BCWS said Monday.

Other evacuation alerts and orders remain in place for the Flat Lake fire from both the TNRD and Cariboo Regional District.