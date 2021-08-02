Young Lake evacuation order partially rescinded by Thompson-Nicola Regional District

Photo: BC Wildfire Service A successful aerial ignition takes place at the Young Lake wildfire on July 27.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is partially rescinding an evacuation order issued due to the Young Lake wildfire.

An order issued on July 21 has been rescinded for 101 properties in Electoral Area E.

According to the TNRD, these properties remain on evacuation alert.

The evacuation order remains in place for one property, located at 2220 Egan-Bonaparte Lake Forest Service Road.

More information on the partial rescind can be found on the TNRD website.

The Young Lake wildfire is estimated at 7,453 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The BC Wildfire Service said the Young Lake wildfire received a “significant amount” of rain on Sunday.

“Firefighters continue to complete mop up operation in areas where planned ignitions occurred,” the agency said.

“Containment lines have been established and planning is underway to increase the backline on the northeastern and eastern flank of the wildfire with planned ignitions.”

As of Monday, there are 32 firefighters, seven pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter working to suppress the fire.