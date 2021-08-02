North Kamloops business awarded $35,000 from BCLC for selling winning Lotto Max ticket

Photo: BCLC Kyleen Horodyski, BCLC territory manager, presents McGoo's Owner Sanjeev Aggerwal with a cheque for $35,000 on Wednesday.

The BC Lottery Corporation has awarded a North Kamloops business the second largest seller’s prize ever, after the store sold the winning $35 million Lotto Max ticket to resident Gary Hill.

Sanjeev Aggerwal, owner of McGoo’s Smokes N Stuff, was presented with $35,000 on Wednesday, according to a statement from the BC Lottery Corporation.

BCLC said Aggerwal has been selling lottery products since 2011 from his family-run business.

“I found out I had sold the winning lottery ticket and I had goosebumps then, and now even,” Aggerwal said in a statement.

According to BCLC, Aggerwal first shared the news with his children and employees, some of whom attended a celebration on Wednesday to share in the excitement.

He said he plans to gift some of the prize money to his family members and employees, as sharing the prize money is “his top priority.”

“We all won. If I win, my employees win,” Aggerwal said.

“We are like a family.”

BCLC said Aggerwal’s award was provided as part of the seller’s prize program, which provides retailers who sell a winning lottery ticket over $10,000 with a percentage of the prize money.