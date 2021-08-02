Tremont Creek wildfire now mapped at 27,624 hectares, continues to move northeast, BC Wildfire Service says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Spot ignitions burn near the Tremont Creek wildfire on July 21.

The Tremont Creek wildfire continued to burn vigorously on Monday morning, moving northeast at a moderate pace, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

New mapping from the BC Wildfire Service estimates the fire is now 27,624 hectares in size, a slight increase from Sunday's estimate.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there has been a visible increase in activity on the east and northeastern flanks of the wildfire. As a result, there may be more smoke visible from Logan Lake and the Tunkwa Lake Forest Service Road.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire is currently 16 kilometres northwest of Logan Lake, but the district is “currently not at imminent threat.”

The District of Logan Lake has been under an evacuation alert since July 30.

The BC Wildfire Service said construction and reinforcement of guards along the east and northeastern wildfire flanks will continue on Monday.

Mop up and patrol continues along the west of the fire perimeter, in the Barnes Lake area.

Along the south perimeter, crews are conducting hand ignitions to bring the fire to existing guards.

“Heavy equipment and crews are putting in machine guard ahead of the south flank and conducting ignitions from the guard in towards the wildfire,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

As of Monday morning, there are 33 firefighters assigned to the Tremont Creek wildfire, working alongside one structure protection specialist, five structure protection personnel.

There are 35 pieces of heavy equipment working to establish guard.

Ground crews are supported by seven helicopters.

Several evacuation alerts and orders have been put in place as a result of the Tremont Creek wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service reminded residents that choosing to remain in an area under evacuation order puts their families and first responders in danger.

“People who remain in an area that’s under evacuation order may not receive assistance as firefighters and aircraft may not be able to reach you,” the agency said.

“If you are planning on staying, ensure your home is well prepared and you have a wildfire survival plan in place.”