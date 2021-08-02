Skeetchestn Indian Band rescinds evacuation order, community members can return home Wednesday

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Structure protection set up on a Skeetchestn Indian Band facility on July 3, 2021.

The Skeetchestn Indian Band announced they are rescinding an evacuation order for their community, allowing residents to return to their homes on Wednesday.

This evacuation order has been in place since the beginning of July due to the Sparks Lake wildfire.

The Skeetchestn Indian Band said the order will be downgraded to an evacuation alert on August 4 at 8 a.m.

Joanne Hammond, assistant CEO for Skeetchestn Natural Resources Corp., told Castanet they are happy allowing residents to return, but concerns about the ongoing aggressive wildfire season remain.

She confirmed no structures on the Skeetchestn reserve were lost to the fire.

“We’re obviously happy to be able to bring everybody home to a community that’s been protected, but we're still in the middle of wildfire season,” Hammond said.

“There's some anxiety, to be honest, about the likelihood of additional fires or the existing fires picking up or switching direction, that type of thing, that would still be a concern. We still have a couple of months to go before we're going to be able to completely let our guard down.”

In the days before community members are due to return home, Hammond said crews will be busy removing structure protection from buildings and facilities.

She said there are sprinklers installed on buildings, while hoses, pumps and water bladders are spread out all over the community, and in some cases, were blocking roads.

“All that equipment has to come down and be removed,” Hammond said.

The band administration will also start to prepare clean-up kits for residents who had to leave in a hurry.

“Obviously they didn’t empty their fridges, or garbages in some cases. And a lot of houses will need help, or people will need help cleaning. So there’s organizing those kinds of things so that when people do come back, there's no further delay,” Hammond said.

Hammond said some people may not be returning home right away, due to health concerns from the poor air quality that persists.

“They will continue to stay wherever they are right now, either with family or in hotels, because it’s quite bad in the valley at the moment,” Hammond said.

She said it’s important for people to adhere to COVID-19 precautions upon their return, especially as residents have been staying in many other areas for the past month.

“Once people come back to the community, they still have to maintain a certain level of vigilance when it comes to COVID. We’re recommending that people wear masks when they’re gathered indoors, and try to maintain social distancing if they can,” Hammond said.

“We’re aware that people are coming from other communities to come back home. Some people have been in Kelowna, for example, where there have been outbreaks of COVID, so we’re just asking everybody to be super careful.”

Several other evacuation orders and alerts issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District for properties in the area are still in place. More details on which properties are affected by these orders and alerts can be found on the TNRD website.