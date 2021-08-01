New mapping puts Sparks wildfire at 68,510 hectares, growing to the northeast

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Sparks Lake wildfire, pictured on July 27

The Sparks Lake wildfire is growing to the northeast, with the BC Wildfire Service predicting fire activity in that area to remain high.

According to new mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is currently 68,510 hectares in size, with hot temperatures and strong winds contributing to the “intense fire behaviour.”

“There are currently no ground or air resources along the northern flank due to higher priority areas on the Sparks Lake wildfire, and unsafe fire behaviour for wildfire suppression response,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

“Structure protection has set up equipment on triaged structures and will continue to monitor this equipment when it is safe to do so.”

Fire Information Officer Ayden Coray said while the fire is very active to the north, crews have seen decreased activity to the south.

“In the southeastern flank, as well as more western side, along Skeetchestn, there’s almost no fire activity. We are doing mop up and demobilization of resources in those flanks,” Coray said.

“Heavy equipment is still being used to establish growth in the Tobacco Plateau and the current evacuation orders and alerts remain in place, no changes in the last few days.”

The BC Wildfire Service said as areas in the south are being secured, crews will move along eastern and western flanks to continue creating control lines and attacking the fire directly towards the north.

To the east, Tranquille Road to Frog Lake is in patrol with some hot spots actioned. Crews are working to mop up and patrol areas near Beaverhut Lake and west of Hiahkwah Lake.

To the west, crews and equipment are building the guards in the Tobacco Creek drainage and plateau areas.

“The fire has not grown west toward Hihium Lake,” the BC Wildfire Service said.

“Small areas of coniferous fuels are catching but the main flank of the fire is not moving west.”

The BC Wildfire Service said the Sabiston Lake and Mount Uren areas are in the mop up and control phase.

In total, there are 64 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 36 pieces of heavy equipment working to fight the fire, along with multiple structural protection units and personnel.