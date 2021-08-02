Kamloops man cycles 100 laps of McArthur Park, kicks off month of biking to fund kids' cancer research

Despite heavy smoke and some rain, a Kamloops man kicked off a month of cycling on Sunday morning to raise money for kids’ cancer research.

Although poor air quality posed a challenge, Elwood Delaney’s goal was to circle McArthur Island Park 100 times — a distance of 220 kilometres.

Delaney said this is his fourth year participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. This August, he hopes to complete 2,000 kilometres in total and raise $10,000 for the Sick Kids Foundation in Toronto.

“I ride to and from work, which, one way, is about 25 kilometres. So on average, I’ve got to do 66 kilometers a day to hit my goal. So weekends, I’ll obviously ride a lot more, and I plan on doing close to 100 laps every Sunday if I can,” Delaney said.

Delaney says he knows a number of families who have been impacted by children’s cancers, one of the reasons why he continues to participate.

“I know lots of families that have gone through it. I actually just connected with somebody last night that I knew in high school who lost their daughter to cancer,” Delaney said.

“It affects so many people, and as somebody who's had a lot of medical background stuff, going through my own personal stuff, I couldn't imagine going through it with a kid or any of my kids going through it. So I'm trying to bring awareness and hopefully find a cure for it.”

As Delaney cycles his laps around the park each Sunday, a tent will be set up where he is collecting recyclables as part of a bottle drive.

Those wishing to donate online can find Delaney — or any of the other 127 Kamloops riders participating — on the Great Cycle Challenge website.

He said people can also donate at River City Nissan in the Valleyview area.

Delaney said out of the money raised, some of the funds will go to families affected by cancer.

“A lot of it goes to research to try and find a cure,” he said.