Embleton Mountain wildfire now classified as being held, BC Wildfire Service says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Structural protection personnel at the Embleton Mountain wildfire pictured in mid-July.

The Embleton Mountain wildfire is now classified as being held, with no fire growth beyond its current perimeter expected, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Fire Information Officer Ayden Coray said the fire is estimated to have burned 991 hectares of land.

The fire hasn't seen any new growth in the past 10 days, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

“Suppression action has been taken sufficiently, and it’s not expected to grow beyond its existing perimeters,” Coray said.

“Most of the fire is in mop up and patrol, so that is some good news from our team here.”

Coray said on Sunday, there are 30 firefighters working on the Embleton fire, along with four danger tree assessors, two pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter.