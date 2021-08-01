New mapping estimates Lytton Creek wildfire has burned 50,944 hectares of land

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Lytton Creek wildfire continues to burn near Botanie Valley.

According to new mapping from the BC Wildfire Service, the Lytton Creek wildfire has now burned about 50,944 hectares of land, with increased smoke and fire activity continuing to challenge crews.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire has been active on the west side of Botanie Valley, “resulting in significant smoke and visible flame.”

In this particular area, the fire is heading to the north and west directions.

“While the fire remains largely at high elevations, there is some downslope progression both toward the Botanie Valley and toward the Fraser River,” the agency said.

“A machine guard has been constructed on the east side of the west ridge and helicopters continue bucketing operations.”

On the east side of Botanie Valley, ground crews conducted some controlled hand ignitions near Sleetlis Creek.

According to BCWS, ignitions were successful but some escapes did occur. Crews are planning on returning to this area.

Fire activity also continues on the west side of the Thompson River, near Goldpan Park.

BCWS said crews were not able to access the area earlier this weekend due to heavy smoke and visibility challenges. However, the agency said the smoke is blocking sun exposure in the area, which has slowed fire growth.

A control line is being established on the southeast flank of the fire, with heavy equipment continuing to work in the area, according to BCWS.

“Opportunities for controlled ignitions in this area continue to be assessed. Heavy equipment has begun to work on a contingency line further to the south,” the agency said.

BCWS said a structural protection specialist has also done an initial assessment for the Nooaitch community.

“Structure protection has been deployed and continues to be monitored in communities along the Nicola River from Shackan Indian Band to Spences Bridge," BCWS said.

According to DriveBC, as of Sunday morning, Highway 1 between Lytton and Spences Bridge is still open to traffic, but a travel advisory is in effect.

Motorists are advised to watch for traffic control and crews working in the area.

DriveBC said Highway 8 between Spences Bridge and Petit Creek Road — about 20 kilometres west of Merritt — is currently closed due to the wildfire.