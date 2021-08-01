175828
Kamloops  

TNRD launches survey to collect feedback on hours of operation at waste management sites

TNRD sets up waste survey

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is launching a survey to collect feedback about the hours of operation at the district's waste management facilities.

In a statement, the TNRD said they don’t expect much difference in hours of operation for some sites, but some communities have seen significant growth, and the survey aims to capture any changes in use for these facilities.

“We likely won’t be recommending an increase or decrease in service hours, but rather a shift in the days or times of day that our sites are open,” said Andrew Roebbelen, the waste reduction coordinator for the TNRD.

The TNRD said each waste site will have its own unique survey questions to address comments and concerns from residents.

The survey will be open until Sept. 29.

Based on resident feedback, recommendations for changes to operating hours will be brought forward to the TNRD Board of Directors meeting in October.

