Planned ignition at Young Lake wildfire a success, BC Wildfire Service says

A planned ignition to help contain the growing Young Lake wildfire was a success, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In a statement posted Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service said a large planned aerial ignition on the fire was completed Friday evening, when weather conditions were the most favourable.

“This ignition secured the containment line by removing the unburned fuel that remained. A crew remained on site overnight to ensure the fire did not cross the containment line,” the agency said.

The fire is burning approximately 35 kilometres southeast of 70 Mile House, and just north of the Sparks Lake wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service said the planned ignition has also brought the fire’s edge to areas that are easier to access, allowing for better water delivery.

“Crews will be mopping up and actioning any hot spots that are found near the containment line," the BCWS said.

The planned ignition increased the size of the Young Lake wildfire, with 6,937 hectares now burned as a result of the blaze.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, there are 44 firefighters, 17 pieces of heavy equipment and one helicopter assigned to the fire.

An evacuation order is in place for about 103 properties, while an additional 231 properties remain under evacuation alert. For more information on properties affected, visit the Thompson-Nicola Regional District website.