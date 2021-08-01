Michael Hewlett wins $500k prize

Photo: BCLC Michael Hewlett

A Sorrento man said he’s starting his retirement early after winning a lotto max prize.

Michael Hewlett won $500,000 playing the Extra in the Lotto Max draw on July 13.

He was in the Matchbox Smoke & Vape Shop in Salmon Arm, the same place he purchased the winning ticket, when he found out he had won.

Hewlett said an early retirement was the first thing on his mind.

“My first thought was that I don’t have to go to work tomorrow!” Hewlett said.

According to the half a million dollar winner, the prize means he can retire three years earlier than he planned.

Hewlett said his wife is also retired, so now their next adventure will be traveling cross country in style.

“We’re hoping to purchase a camper trailer,” says Hewlett. “I’ve always dreamed about traveling back to Quebec to see my family, and to travel to the East Coast with my wife.”

According to BCLC, so far in 2021, B.C. lottery players have claimed more than $22 million in winning Extra tickets.