BCWS said it expects higher fire activity with in the perimeter of Flat Lake

Photo: BCWS Flat Lake fire now estimated at 45,526 hectares

The Flat Lake wildfire that has caused the evacuation of hundreds of homes, is excepted to see higher fire activity.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the blaze is expected to be more active over the weekend as the hot and dry weather continues in the area.

BCWS said that dry lightning is expected to move though the area on Saturday and into Sunday— which would only increase the fires behaviour.

The fire located 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile and west of Flat Lake is still classified as out of control, currently estimated at 45,526 hectares— up one hectare from yesterday.

On Friday afternoon BCWS reported aircraft operations were challenged by low visibility over section of the fire.

BCWS said crews will continue to mop up and secure areas around the east flanks, as well as work on hotspots as they pop up.