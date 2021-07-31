Sparks Lake fire now estimated 65,484 ha

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Sparks Lake Fire burning from the guard inward on July 27, 2021.

The massive Sparks Lake wildfire located 15 kilometres north of Kamloops Lake continues to grow.

The still out-of-control fire is now estimated at 65,484 hectares in size, and it remains the largest fire burning in B.C.

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is expected to remain active along the northern flank, and continue to grow in the northeast direction, due to the hot and dry weather in the forecast.

As of Saturday, BCWS reported having 66 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 27 pieces of heavy equipment fighting the blaze.