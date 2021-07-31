'Vigorous fire behaviour' on Tremont Creek wildfire overnight

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The perimeter of the Tremont Creek wildfire burning near Ashcroft Saturday.

Firefighters continue to see “vigorous fire behaviour” on the Tremont Creek wildfire, burning east of Ashcroft.

Friday night and through Saturday morning, the fire has grown in the east and northeast directions, through the Guichon Creek forest service road and into the western edge of Tunkwa Provincial Park. An evacuation order was issued for the park Friday.

The large fire is now estimated at more than 26,000 hectares Saturday morning.

“The fire is currently 16 kilometres northwest of Logan Lake and is moving in an easterly to northeasterly direction at a moderate pace,” the BCWS said Saturday morning adding that while Logan Lake is not facing an imminent threat, it's now under an evacuation alert.

More smoke may be visible from the fire Saturday, as fire behaviour is expected to increase.

“The visible increase in activity is along the southwest flank where unburned fuel within the fires perimeter, and along the active flank on the eastern and north eastern side, is currently burning,” the BCWS said.

“The fire continues to be extremely active on the south flank and will most likely continue to increase in size moderately along this flank. The northern flank of the fire from Barnes Lake to Walhachin has very minimal to no observed fire activity.

There are 54 firefighters working on the blaze Saturday, along with seven helicopters and 30 pieces of heavy equipment. An additional 15 municipal firefighters are working to protect structures in the area, with crews working through the night.