Photo: Tim Petruk Firefighters put water on a hot spot following a house fire on Friday on Salish Road near the Halston Connector.

Fire crews made quick work of a house fire on the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc reserve on Friday evening.

Crews were called to a home in the 1200-block of Salish Drive, near the Halston Connector, just after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

By 6 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the blaze.

There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.