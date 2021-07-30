Sparks Lake wildfire growing 'moderately' to northeast

Photo: BCWS Sparks Lake Fire burning from the guard inward on July 27, 2021.

B.C.’s biggest wildfire remains at its most active along its north flank.

The Sparks Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops is now 65,000 hectares in size.

“The fire remains active along the northern flank and is growing moderately in a north east direction. With forecast high temperatures and low relative humidity, fire activity will remain high along the northern and northeast flank,” BCWS said in an update Friday.

“The fire has not moved west or east significantly and there is minimal fire behaviour on the west and southeast flank. As areas in the south are being secured, crews will move up along the eastern and western flank to create control lines and direct attack where possible towards the north of the fire.”

There are no firefighting resources deployed along the fire’s north flank, although it is moving mostly into the wilderness. Crews are instead focusing on guards in more populated areas first.

There are now 60 firefighters, 10 helicopters, 31 pieces of heavy equipment and structural protection specialists assigned to the fire.