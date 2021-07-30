Impaired driver has licence suspended after crashing pickup truck into light post, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man won’t be driving for three months after crashing his pickup into a light post, police say.

Mounties were called to the intersection of Eighth Street and Old Road at about 7 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a collision.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release that Mounties arrived to find a truck that had struck a light post.

“Another vehicle also sustained damage during the collision,” she said.

“The driver was transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Evelyn said Mounties made a breath demand and the driver of the truck blew a fail, indicating a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.08.

“A Kamloops man received a ticket for driving without due care, as well as a 90-day driving prohibition and 30-day vehicle impound for impaired driving under the Motor Vehicle Act,” she said.