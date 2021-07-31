Spread of COVID-19 in Kamloops area can be stopped with vaccines, masking: doctor

Photo: Contributed

While rising coronavirus case counts are concerning for Kamloops’ medical health officer, she says recent measures implemented in Kelowna show health officials will take steps here if they are warranted.

Kamloops recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 between July 18 and July 24, the most recent period for which data is publicly available. That’s a sharp increase from 11 cases the week prior and six the week before that.

“We declared an outbreak in the Central Okanagan and that was a result of drastically increasing numbers that we felt that more control measures were needed,” Dr. Carol Fenton told Castanet Kamloops.

“For the rest of the Interior, we’ll continue to monitor the numbers and, if we feel that more control measures are needed elsewhere in the Interior, we will also implement that.”

Fenton said further restrictions can likely be avoided if people in the Tournament Capital do two things — get vaccinated and wear a mask until immunized.

“If people do that, this transmission can probably be prevented,” she said.

According to Fenton, it’s not clear where people in Kamloops are contracting COVID-19. She said some of the cases could be “spillover” from Kelowna or other provinces.

Fenton said case counts are still important to monitor, despite the generally high vaccine uptake in B.C.

“I still care about the case count and so do my colleagues,” she said.

“Because if we have lots of circulating COVID, it means that our vulnerable members — so those who cannot get vaccinated or a vaccine won’t work as well for them — are basically in danger.

“So, here in the Interior, we have to keep a close eye on those case numbers, and we want to keep those counts down until we can get more people vaccinated and really prevent that spread.”

Fenton said she’s not sure what to expect regarding case counts in the weeks ahead, and heading into the fall.

“To be honest, this pandemic has surprised us all so many times, so I wouldn’t want to try to predict the future,” she said.

“But I do know that the data that we’re seeing shows that the vaccine, if you have both doses, works really, really well. So if we can get as many people as possible with both [shots], we will have less transmission.”