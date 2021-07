Photo: Castanet Staff

A crash on Highway 1 has traffic stopped south of Ashcroft.

According to DriveBC, a semi truck rolled over and spilled debris onto the road near Highway 1 and Venables Valley Road, between Ashcroft and Spences Bridge.

An air ambulance is believed to be en route.

DriveBC is urging drivers in the area to expect delays.

Do you have photos of the crash? Send them to [email protected]