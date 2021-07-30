Photo: Alanna Kelly A helicopter works the Tremont Creek fire on Friday in thick smoke.

UPDATE: 9:33 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for Logan Lake.

Residents in the area have been advised to be prepared to leave at a moments notice, as the alert could be followed by an immediate order to evacuate.

The fire is currently 18 kilometres northwest of Logan Lake and is moving in a northeast direction at a moderate pace.

UPDATE: 8:23 p.m.

An evacuation order has been issued in the vicinity of Tunkwa lake in Electoral Area J due to the Tremont Creek fire.

The fire is currently estimated at 19,990 hectares, and the blaze remains very active on the south flank. There is also a large pocket of fuel north of Glossy Mountain that is creating heavy smoke and poor visibility in the area.

Crews are working too put a guard ahead of the fire, but the flames continue to be fairly aggressive. For more information on the evacuation alert, click here.

Crews expect a massive wildfire burning out of control near Ashcroft to continue to grow to the south.

The Tremont Creek fire is an estimated 20,000 hectares in size, burning between Ashcroft and Walhachin.

“With high fire behaviour today and clearer visibility, there may be increased smoke visible from Logan Lake and the Tunkwa Lake FSR,” the BC Wildfire Service said Friday afternoon in an update.

“The visible increase in activity is along the southwest flank where unburned fuel within the fire’s perimeter, and along the active flank, is currently burning.”

The blaze is expected to continue to move south.

“The fire continues to be extremely active on the south flank and will most likely continue to increase in size moderately along this flank,” the update said.

“The northern flank of the fire from Barnes Lake to Walhachin has very minimal to no observed fire activity.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes known.