Three-vehicle crash on Seymour Street sends one to hospital, slows Friday afternoon traffic

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Three vehicles were left damaged on Seymour Street on Friday afternoon following a collision near the intersection with Fourth Avenue.

At least one person was taken to hospital on Friday afternoon following a three-vehicle collision in downtown Kamloops.

Emergency crews were called to the 400-block of Seymour Street at about 3:30 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Three vehicles are believed to have been involved — two pickup trucks and a car.

There is no word yet on any injuries but at least one person could be seen being loaded into an ambulance.

One lane of traffic is getting through on Seymour Street.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.